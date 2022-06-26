Married to Medicine Star Dr. Jackie Walters Launched a Sunscreen That Seamlessly Blends into Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is here, which means many of us are spending more time in the sun, enjoying the outdoors. We all need to wear sunscreen every day, but finding the best product that agrees with your skin can be quite the task. Bravo star Dr. Jackie Walters teamed up with Volition to create a mineral sunscreen that addresses her issues with the products she has previously used. If you want to avoid the ever-dreaded white cast, the Married to Medicine star understands that you need a sunscreen that seamlessly blends in with your skin.... and she delivered.

As a two-time cancer survivor, Dr. Jackie is a very vocal advocate for sunscreen usage. She partnered with Volition to create a zinc oxide sunscreen, with shades that easily adapt to many skin tones.