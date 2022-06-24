George R.R. Martin Confirms Kit Harington Is Bringing Jon Snow Back to Life For HBO

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin spilled the beans on the upcoming HBO series, including its title and how involved Kit Harington is in the writing process.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 24, 2022 3:51 PMTags
TVGame Of ThronesCelebritiesKit Harington
Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

George R.R. Martin is cautiously sharing new info on the Game of Thrones series starring Kit Harington.

As usual, the author shared an update on the Game of Thrones TV universe to his blog June 23. "I don't really have a spare moment today, truth be told, but I am making one, since the news has broken about the Jon Snow development and I am being deluged with requests for comment," he teased. "So… Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development."

Martin confirmed the series is tentatively titled Snow, while revealing that it's been in development for as long as the other previously confirmed titles have. He added, "This was not an official announcement from HBO, so it seems there was another leak."

Martin isn't able to share more details at this time, as HBO hasn't given him permission just yet. But he noted that Emilia Clarke already shared some specifics, including the fact that Kit conceived the idea for the show. 

photos
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon: First Look

"It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up," Clarke told the BBC June 23. "So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Martin confirmed that Kit brought on his own "terrific" team, including writers and producers, who he met with at his home in Santa Fe. 

Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock

But the author cautioned fans to not get their hopes up for Snow, as well as The Hedge Knight, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, which were previously confirmed by HBO. "Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows," Martin explained. "The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I'd love it, but that's not the way it works, usually."

However, if HBO does order the shows to series, don't expect a full reunion from the cast. Clarke told the BBC she's done with the world of Westeros, while Maisie Williams recently said she wants to experience Game of Thrones as a viewer

And Williams will get her chance to do just that when the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Parents MIA During Lawsuit Hearing

2

Todd Chrisley Addresses "Overwhelming" Support After Fraud Conviction

3

Stars React After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

4

Why Amy Schumer Fired Penn Badgely's Wife Domino as Her Doula

5

Honey Boo Boo’s “Pumpkin” Shannon Shares Photo of Newborn Twins

Latest News

Tobey Maguire's Ex Jennifer Meyer Shares Insight Into Their Divorce

Evan Bass Reveals Transformation—But Don’t Call It a Revenge Body

The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Sam Hunt and More New Music Musts

Westworld: Everything You Need to Remember Ahead of Season 4

Tower 28 Sale: Get $185 Worth of Products for $72, Plus More Discounts

Todd Chrisley Addresses "Overwhelming" Support After Fraud Conviction

How the "How to Murder Your Husband" Author Murdered Her Husband