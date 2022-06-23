Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy Says She Uses This $6 Beauty Product "Nonstop"

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's officially summer. If you want to adjust your routine to accommodate the warm weather, you and Madison LeCroy are on the same page. The Southern Charm star shared the must-have makeup, skincare, hair care, and fashion items that she recommends for the summer during a recent Amazon Live session.

The Bravo star told Amazon shoppers, "When it comes to beauty products, I switch up what I use from winter to summer due to SPF. I do try to wear less makeup in the summer. I find that it looks cakey and I think the trend these days is fresh, dewy skin."

If you're curious about the one product Madison applies "nonstop" and her "can't do without" skincare product, keep on reading for amazing insights from the professional hairstylist/makeup artist.