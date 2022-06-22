The Bachelor's Kit Keenan Shares Graduation Gifts You'll Actually Use and Her Post-College Advice

We interviewed Kit Keenan because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kit is a paid spokesperson for Knack. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Students across the country are celebrating their graduation from high school, college, and grade school. It's the beginning of a new chapter and a great reason to buy someone a special gift. If you want to give your favorite graduate something thoughtful (and useful), let Kit Keenan guide your shopping. The Bachelor alum graduated from New York University in May 2022.

The entrepreneur shared her must-haves for students and new grads looking to get into a new routine, step up their self-care game, or enjoy some post-school travels. She also curated a gift set with Knack, which is a great gifting go-to for any occasion since everything is totally customizable.

Kit told E! News, "Knack shoppers can curate gift sets from 600+ products from small businesses, artisans and merchants. The platform also has a feature called Shop By Ethos allowing customers to shop with purpose by purchasing items from women-owned and BIPOC-owned companies, sustainable brands, gifts that give back, handmade gifts, and gifts made in the USA."

If you're stumped looking for a useful graduation gift, Kit did all of the thinking for you. She also discussed her post-grad life and shared some useful advice for her fellow graduates.