Why Cheryl Burke “Forced” Ex Matthew Lawrence to Go to Therapy With Her

Cheryl Burke believes in the power of therapy, especially when it came to her relationship with Matthew Lawrence.

"My soon to be ex-husband, we went to therapy before we even got engaged," the Dancing With the Stars pro explained on the June 20 episode of her podcast Burke in the Game. "I'm a huge advocate for therapy so I kind of forced him to go. And I think it really helped when it came to communication. And it was consistent throughout from beginning to end."

Ultimately, it was not enough to save their nearly three-year marriage.

"When you've reached the point when you've done it all in that sense and you realize we've evolved and maybe not together," Cheryl shared with guest Laura Wasser, Hollywood's go-to divorce attorney. "And you still have this issue, like, ‘Okay, well, the communication may have to stop for a little bit because this is too much to handle,' do you suggest hiring an attorney at that point?"