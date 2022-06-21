Khloe Kardashian Shares Message on Being "Grateful" Amid Dating News

Bible—Khloe Kardashian is feeling blessed.
On June 20, a source told People that Khloe was in the early stages of a new relationship with a private equity investor.
Just one day later, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a message on gratitude, without explicitly mentioning her dating life.
"
Sometimes you gotta sit and really think how blessed you are, seriously," the post read on June 21. "Grateful every day."
Now, it's not new territory to see Khloe sharing inspirational mantras on the ‘gram, but this time the 37-year-old has a new special someone to be grateful for.
On June 21, E! News confirmed that Khloe is dating a financial investor who she met a few weeks ago at a dinner party through Kim Kardashian.
Though Khloe has yet to comment publicly about the romance, her message of gratitude isn't the only pensive post she's shared lately. Over the weekend, Khloe posted two more quotes about love and kindness.
"I just wanted to wish you an amazing week," read a message on her Instagram Story on June 18. "You are smart, beautiful and talented. You will conquer everything that comes your way. You are elevated, you are appreciated."
In another post to her Story, it read, "Be the type of woman who cheers on others, compliments strangers and encourages people to believe in themselves. Kindness doesn't cost a thing."
Khloe's new romance comes after her on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
However, in December, Maralee Nicols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, which alleged he is the father of her then-newborn son, Theo. The next month, Tristan took to his Instagram Story to share the results of a paternity test, which confirmed he was the father, while also apologizing to Khloe.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan wrote on Jan. 3. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."