Khloe Kardashian Shares Message on Being "Grateful" Amid Dating News

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Is Dating After Blind Date Set Up by Kim

Bible—Khloe Kardashian is feeling blessed.

On June 20, a source told People that Khloe was in the early stages of a new relationship with a private equity investor.

Just one day later, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a message on gratitude, without explicitly mentioning her dating life.

" Sometimes you gotta sit and really think how blessed you are, seriously," the post read on June 21. "Grateful every day."

Now, it's not new territory to see Khloe sharing inspirational mantras on the ‘gram, but this time the 37-year-old has a new special someone to be grateful for.

On June 21, E! News confirmed that Khloe is dating a financial investor who she met a few weeks ago at a dinner party through Kim Kardashian.

Though Khloe has yet to comment publicly about the romance, her message of gratitude isn't the only pensive post she's shared lately. Over the weekend, Khloe posted two more quotes about love and kindness.