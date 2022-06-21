Miss United Continents Brazil 2018 Gleycy Correia Dead at 27 Days After Tonsil Operation

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The beauty pageant world has lost one of its queens.

Gleycy Correia, who was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, has died at the age of 27, according to a statement posted on her Instagram Story June 20.

Her family priest Lidiane Alves Oliviera told the Daily Mail that the beauty queen passed away at a private clinic on June 20 after suffering from heavy bleeding and a heart attack following a routine operation to get her tonsils removed in late March. The priest said that she was left in a coma for two months following the cardiac arrest on April 4.

Correia entered the beauty pageant world as a teenager and was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil at the age of 23 in 2018. After winning the pageant, she worked as a beautician and model, regularly sharing her work on her social media accounts. In March, she posted a video of herself performing a micropigmentation procedure on one of her client's eyelashes.