Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

Purdue University has lost one of its former standout players.

On June 20, former Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan died at the age of 25. The Allen County Coroner's Office in Indiana confirmed to E! News that the NBA star passed away from natural causes.

"Devastated," his college team, the Purdue Boilermakers, tweeted June 21. "Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan's family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie."

In 2017, Swanigan was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, becoming the 26th draft pick. After playing two seasons in Portland, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2019, before moving back to the Trail Blazers in 2020. However, in March of that year, he made his last professional appearance during the Blazers' game against the Phoenix Suns.

Last year, fans took to social media to share that they were concerned about his well-being after photos of his appearance surfaced online. Swanigan later addressed the chatter on his Instagram Story.