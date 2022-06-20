Iman Shumpert Recalls Relationship Drama Between Ex-Teammate Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Winning in the game of love is easier said than done.
During Iman Shumpert's NBA career, the basketball player got to personally know Tristan Thompson when they both played on the Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, the pair won a 2016 NBA championship together. But in 2018, Tristan started making headlines for his moves away from the basketball court when he was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Iman was asked if the headlines had made an impact on the team's game.
"It wasn't a big disruption for us," he told host Andy Cohen on June 19. "Honestly, when the outside world and stuff bubbles up, the best thing for us is that we've got games so we can focus on that. We get tunnel vision."
That's not to say the team could ignore all the headlines surrounding Tristan's relationship with The Kardashians star.
"We just all felt for Khloe. She's cool, man," Iman added. "And I don't know what they got going on…I'm sure they speak, they're grown. But man, it was sad. I remember feeling like that."
Tristan and Khloe continue to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. And while the pair recently reunited for Father's Day weekend, Khloe made it clear that she is single.
"I am not seeing a soul," she wrote on Instagram June 18. "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."
As for Iman, who won Dancing With the Stars in November 2021, he remains happily married to Teyana Taylor. When asked to share his wife's sexiest quality, Iman didn't hesitate.
"She oozes sex appeal. She can't turn it off," he said. "It's sickening because even when I'm super mad, she want to be mad and walk around and I got to stare." Now that's a winner!
