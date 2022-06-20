Jordan Rodgers' Brother Names Baby Boy After Bachelorette Alum

Watch : The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a carriage.

Well, not so fast. Jordan Rodgers, 33, did welcome a new member to the Rodgers family, but it's not his and wife JoJo Fletcher's. It's actually his older brother, Luke Rodgers', who became a father to his first child with wife Aimee Rodgers on June 17.

"My whole heart. Welcome to the world Jack Jordan Rodgers," Luke, 40, shared on Instagram June 20. "You are loved and treasured beyond measure. For those of you that know this has been a long road filled with heartache and loss but God is so gracious in choosing us to be the parents of this precious little boy."

Luke went on to share the meaning behind the baby boy's name, explaining, "Jack we choose your name because it means God is gracious. Your middle name is for @jrodgers11 and we can only pray you grow up to be as generous, kind, loyal, (and tan) and an amazing man of character as your uncle Jordan."