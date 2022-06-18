Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!

Meet Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt!

On June 18, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared on Instagram the first photos of her and husband Chris Pratt's second daughter. The couple announced last month that on May 21, Katherine gave birth to the baby, who joins big sister Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 22 months.

While keeping up with Katherine and Chris' policy of not publicly showing their daughters' faces online, the proud mom shared a selfie showing herself holding baby Eloise and an image of the child sitting on her lap while wearing a white and gray striped bodysuit and matching baby doll shoe-patterned socks with pink bows.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex Maria Shriver also posted photos of bottles of breast milk, a Moses basket sitting beside a vase of pink and white roses, a gift of lactation cookies, a latte with smiley face art and a shot of Chris cooking in a kitchen. Katherine captioned her post, "May & June."