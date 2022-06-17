The MixtapE! Presents Drake, Sean "Diddy" Combs and More New Music Musts

Watch : Drake Drops SURPRISE Album & Video With Tristan Thompson

Just days after Beyoncé announced her next project Renaissance will be dropping on July 29, Drake shocked fans when he released his seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind, on June 17.

One song and accompanying music video already making noise? It has to be "Falling Back." The 10-minute-long clip features Drake getting married to 23 women with Tristan Thompson serving as his best man.