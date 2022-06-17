The MixtapE! Presents Drake, Sean "Diddy" Combs and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
The music industry sure knows how to keep us on our toes.
Just days after Beyoncé announced her next project Renaissance will be dropping on July 29, Drake shocked fans when he released his seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind, on June 17.
One song and accompanying music video already making noise? It has to be "Falling Back." The 10-minute-long clip features Drake getting married to 23 women with Tristan Thompson serving as his best man.
While you can form your own opinion by watching the video for yourself, we're all about the music and celebrating the biggest releases of the week. Start creating your playlist with our picks below.
Sean "Diddy" Combs feat. Bryson Tiller—"Gotta Move On"
The smooth and seductive track illuminates Diddy's latest evolution thanks to its unshakable groove, standout verses and an undeniable hook from Bryson. This is the first song released from Diddy's highly anticipated new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint.
Drake—"Sticky"
Nine months after dropping Certified Lover Boy, Drake is back with more surprises. The Grammy winner dropped his new album Honestly, Nevermind, which features only two rap songs including "Sticky" and his collaboration with 21 Savage titled "Jimmy Cooks." If you're craving a deep and thumping beat for the club, this track is it.
Lupe Fiasco—"Drill Music in Zion"
Blending crisp, East Coast-style drums with dreamy horns and atmospheric piano, Lupe's title track for his next album is the perfect tease for what's to come from the Grammy winner.
Grace Gaustad—"Gaga"
In celebration of Lady Gaga, Grace's new single imagines what life would be like if she woke up and transformed into the global pop icon. Make sure to watch the music video featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alum including Farrah Moan, Jackie Cox, Olivia Lux and Blair St. Clair as versions of Gaga in her most iconic looks.
Lil Baby feat. 42 Dugg and Veeze—"U-Digg"
The Atlanta native has teamed up with two of Detroit's pacesetters to release an undeniable summer banger. The new song shows that Baby has no intentions of slowing his hustle and continues to mark himself as one of the strongest rappers in the game.
French Montana—"Blue Chills"
"Damn Montana, why you ain't spitting like the old Montana?" It's a question French raises in the first song on his fifth-studio album. The track aims to emphasize the rapper's theme of self-authenticity and the importance of keep the "crown in your heart, not your head."
Casi Joy—"Everything's Fine"
Had a rough week? Allow Casi to remind you that everything's going to be okay. "I think we've all had those dumpster fire days where we feel like we're sweeping the floor of a house on fire," Casi told E! News. "For me, laughter and music are the best medicine, so I wanted to write a fun one just for those days. Sometimes all you can do is laugh and say, 'It's fine! Everything's fine!'"
Becca Bowen and Isaac Cole—"How It All Went Down"
In what could be her most relatable song yet, the rising country artist sings about a relationship that didn't work and the questions that follow. "When I was pitched this song originally, it was not supposed to be a duet but to me, something was missing," Becca said. "I knew that Isaac was the one for this duet because of his authentic and powerful country vocals. We have been friends for a while and I knew that he would capture the raw emotion I was going for in this song."
Happy listening!