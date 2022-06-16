Beyoncé Announces New Renaissance Era: All the Buzzworthy Details

"I've been in the studio for a year and a half," she told the magazine last August. "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!"

Is it July yet?