Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Forgiveness" After Watching Tristan Thompson Drama on Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her head held high after The Kardashians season finale.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is," the reality star tweeted on June 16 after the finale dropped on Hulu. "We we'll always stick together and love one another deeply."

The episode followed Khloe and her family as they learned about the paternity lawsuit Maralee Nichols filed against Tristan Thompson in December 2021 and the athlete's acknowledgement that the two had sex in Houston, Texas, in March 2021—while he was still in a relationship with Khloe. (Tristan confirmed in January that he fathered a child with Maralee, a baby boy who was born in December).

Tristan had been at the center of cheating scandals before. And while he and Khloe, who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, had broken up and gotten back together before, the Good American mogul said on the show "it's time to walk away" from their romantic relationship.

Now, she just wants to move on. "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love," she tweeted. "Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."