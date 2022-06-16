The Bachelor Alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Share Summer Hosting Essentials

We interviewed Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Dylan and Hannah are paid spokespeople for Daily's Cocktails. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is here, which means the sun is shining, temperatures are heating up, and we're all looking for enjoyable ways to cool off. Bachelor Nation fan favorites Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour recommend Daily's Frozen Cocktails as an enjoyable way to beat the heat this season. The brand gave Hannah and Dylan the honor of serving as Co-CEOs of Chill for Summer 2022, so of course, we had to turn to the experts for some summer shopping advice. After all, these two thrive in a beach setting, as we saw on Bachelor in Paradise.

Dylan told E!, "We cannot be more excited to show our followers how we plan to spend it. Daily's new Frozen Cocktails include Snow Cone Pouches and Patriotic Poptails,which are so fun and we both have our favorites!" Hannah added, "We've been fans of Daily's for a while now, and when the brand told us about their summer campaign encouraging Americans to show how they chill, we knew we wanted to get involved."

The couple discussed their Daily's partnership and they shared their recommendations for summer snacks, games, beauty products, and hosting essentials with E! shoppers.