See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south.
Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
When it comes to her grandkids' birthdays, grandma Kris Jenner never misses a beat, as she posted a heartfelt tribute to her third grandchild on Instagram. "Happy 9th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! I can't believe how fast you are growing up!" she captioned her post, which featured several pics of North over the years.
Kris' caption continued, "I can't believe how fast you are growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire! You are so kind, smart, creative, clever, funny and quite the athlete!!"
She topped off her message, saying, "You are beautiful inside and out and I am so very proud of you my little Northie and I love you more than words can describe!!!!"
Kim shared a sweet photo gallery honoring her oldest child on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til [forever]."
