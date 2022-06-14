Becca Kufrin Hopes Her Proposal to Thomas Jacobs Has You Saying "Screw the Norm"

Becca Kufrin took matters into her own hands.
In May, the star of season 14 of The Bachelorette proposed to her Bachelor in Paradise co-star Thomas Jacobs—and now she's explaining exactly what went down.
"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," Becca exclusively told E! News. "But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked."
However, as she was on tour co-hosting The Bachelor: Live on Stage tour, Becca began to see her supportive boyfriend in a new light. Thus, a plan was hatched.
"I was like, 'Look, I'm going to be home in a few weeks and there's so much to do in this lifetime, but I just want him to know how committed I am,'" Becca said. "So I started planning in April, all of the things that would go into my proposal for him, and it all came to fruition in the middle of May."
As for the proposal itself, Becca said she was "confident because I knew he would say yes, and he's not the type of guy to feel emasculated," but there were still plenty of butterflies.
"The day of, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is what every man feels like when he's about to get down on one knee!'" she said. "You just live in this surreal dreamlike moment, and you want to make sure everything is perfect and that you say the right thing. And I blacked out."
The proposal wasn't the first Becca has been involved in. After all, Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question at the end of the 22nd season of The Bachelor in 2018 and she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen at the end of her Bachelorette season. But Becca insists this one feels different.
"What I loved most is out of all of—this sounds terrible, but out of all the engagements I've had—this was the first one that really felt like my own and just so special for us and for the relationship," Becca raved. "It was just the most intimate moment."
Becca said she was inspired by Judge Judy—who proposed to her husband Jerry Sheindlin in 1991—and aims to act as similar inspiration for other women.
"I hope that other people can now feel empowered and say it's okay to bend the rules and go outside of the norm and feel confident about it," she said. "I hope, if anything, other women can see this and be like, 'You know what, screw the norm. I'm gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that's what feels right.'
