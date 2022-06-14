Harry Styles Proves He Adores Olivia Wilde With Sweet PDA

Watch : Olivia Wilde Subtly Supports BF Harry Styles' New Album

Don't worry darlings, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong.

The hot-and-heave couple were spotted out in North London on June 13 and didn't hold back from showing some sweet PDA, as seen in E! News' exclusive photos.

Harry and Olivia kept their looks casual with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, wearing vintage 1950s Playdium Skate Club jacket over a hoodie, teamed with navy shorts and light blue ball cap. The actress turned director, 38, looked effortless in a light grey top, classic blue jeans and aviator shades.

At one point, Harry and Olivia were photographed kissing each other goodbye as they parted ways.

A week earlier, the high-profile pair—who have been dating for over a year and a half—were spotted out on a hand-in-hand evening stroll in the same neighborhood.

The former One Direction member, who dropped his third solo album Harry's House in May, was on a break from his Love on Tour series of concerts, which take over London's Wembley Stadium for two nights later this week.