Exclusive

Would Porsha Williams Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta? Kandi Burruss Says...

Kandi Burruss just gave Real Housewives of Atlanta fans hope for former co-star Porsha Williams' possible return to the series. Find out what she revealed about Porsha's thoughts on a comeback.

By Brett Malec, Spencer Lubitz Jun 14, 2022 8:13 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoCelebritiesPorsha WilliamsKandi BurrussNBCU
Watch: Porsha Williams Talks Memoir, Wedding Plans & Nene Leakes

Could Porsha Williams' peach ever make a comeback?

Kandi Burruss is weighing in on her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star possibly returning to the hit Bravo series and giving fans hope she might not be gone for good.

"There's always gonna be room for Porsha," Kandi exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12. "I honestly think she does think about it sometimes. She definitely said it to me that it does cross her mind. So I mean, I don't know. She can come back at any moment."

After 10 years on the show, Porsha left RHOA in September 2021, saying in a statement that it was "time to begin my next chapter" and calling the choice a "difficult decision."

Since her announcement, Porsha has been busy planning her wedding to fiancé Simon Guobadia after the couple starred on their own Bravo spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, which aired in between RHOA's season 13 and the currently airing season 14.

photos
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 14 Taglines

Kandi said she's definitely kept in touch with Porsha and they've seen each other recently.

"We were just not too long ago at [co-star] Shamea [Morton]'s house," she shared. "We were there for her birthday and housewarming."

One RHOA alum Kandi isn't on such good terms with is Phaedra Parks, who recently made a shady dig at the show saying, "I'm yachting in Dubai. I'll leave the girls in Atlanta on the Titanic."

Bravo / NBC

Kandi responded, telling E!, "I don't really have much to say about Phaedra. We're not on a show together anymore. We haven't been in a minute. So I just look at it like, I don't really get paid to care about what she thinks."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Meet Law and Order's Newest Recruit For Season 22

2

Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

3

Cooper Noriega's Family Breaks Silence on TikToker's Death

4
Exclusive

Harry Styles Proves He Adores Olivia Wilde With Sweet PDA

5

Teen Mom Alum Lane Fernandez Dead at 28

Latest News

Dakota Johnson Is Torn Between 2 Suitors in Persuasion Trailer

See Ashley Olsen Celebrate Birthday in NYC With Her Love Louis Eisner

Exclusive

Becca Kufrin Hopes Her Proposal Has You Saying "Screw the Norm"

Exclusive

Harry Styles Proves He Adores Olivia Wilde With Sweet PDA

Kylie Jenner Says She's Dealing With Pain Amid Postpartum Journey

Exclusive

Would Porsha Williams Return to RHOA? Kandi Burruss Says...

How The Dropout's Amanda Seyfried Feels About Elizabeth Holmes