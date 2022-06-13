Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals if She Wants Tyra Banks to Return to Dancing With the Stars

Evacuate the dancefloor—there are changes coming to Dancing with the Stars.
In April, it was announced that the celebrity dance competition would be moving to Disney+ after 16 years on ABC, and now judge Carrie Ann Inaba is teasing that more change is in the air!
"It's a little bit different," Carrie Ann told E! News about the shift to the streamer. "I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country. Maybe there's gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love. People don't always like change, but I think they'll adapt."
One change viewers won't have to adapt to is Carrie Ann's absence. She confirmed she'll be making the move to Disney+.
"I will be definitely there next season at the judges' table where I normally sit. I'm very excited about it," she said. "I think it's going to be a really good change. After 30 seasons, some shows don't make it that far. The fact that we're still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand."
Carrie Ann also insisted that the judges' panel is rooting for host Tyra Banks to return. In 2020, Tyra replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron after Bergeron was let go after 15 years on the show.
"Of course, we want Tyra!" she said. "The thing about Dancing with the Stars is, once you're on our show, you're in the family. That's so precious. We truly are family. Not many shows are as close as we are."
Carrie Ann will be joined by fellow judge Bruno Tonioli on the panel. In May, Bruno announced he had quit the UK's Strictly Come Dancing in order to be a judge on Dancing with the Stars, saying travel restrictions made appearing on both shows too difficult, according to Deadline.
"Dancing with the Stars has moved to Disney+, which is a big deal," he said. "Because of the travel situation, I will be there. It is going to be streaming live. It is very, very, exciting."
It's not clear if judge Len Goodman—who was replaced by Derek Hough in 2020's season 29 before returning for season 30 in 2021—will be joining Carrie Ann and Bruno.