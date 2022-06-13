This Affordable Neck Fan With 9,800+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews Is a Summer Heat Wave Essential

Amazon

Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.

"This fan has solved a huge problem for me—hot flashes!! I work retail, running around a huge store, stocking shelves and helping customers. I have hot flashes all day. I keep it on low speed, then when a flash starts, I go up to speed two or three. I have probably sold 20 of them because women want to know where I got them. Charge it overnight, and it lasts all day, approximate nine hours. This fan helps me not be mean. Love it!"

"Our family recently took a trip to Disneyland and did not expect such a drastic range in temps during our weeklong stay. When we arrived, it was

72 degree and during our last two days, temps were expected to hit 102! As soon as I saw these, I ordered four on Amazon and they arrived at my hotel's front desk by 11 a.m. the following day! They came partially charged, which was extremely helpful. They were also very comfortable, quiet, and lightweight. No one in my family experienced any discomfort wearing these all day and the batteries never died out on us! They were a huge hit in the parks and were a much better investment than purchasing the bulky ones they sell in the park that you have to fill with water. I seriously couldn't recommend these fans enough!"

"This is ridiculously mandatory for life. I want to buy everyone I care about one of these."

"This is a great neck fan. I work in a distribution warehouse and it gets really hot during the summer. Add a face mask on to that and it's miserable. Well, this fan helps a lot. It has no fan blades so your hair doesn't get wrapped up in it like others. I've been through two with blades and I won't buy another. This fan is super quiet. You can hear someone talking to you or computers beeping. It's lightweight so you hardly know it's there, but it hangs on when you are moving around a lot like I do. It takes no time to charge and lasts for over an eight-hour shift. I am SO glad I got this and would definitely buy it a couple times more."

"Talk about a lifesaver. I am one of those guys who cannot regulate their own body temperature through sweat. I'm always hot and living in the South, the temperature can be too much. While hot and humid can make anyone cranky, overheated for me is life-threatening. This device has truly helped me keep cool in public spaces where I cannot control the general temperature. It looks like headphones, which is insane. It's quiet as a mouse and most of all, IT WORKS. If it works for me and you're just not a 'fan' of the heat, this should be an exceptional product."