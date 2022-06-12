Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston Explains the Ingenious Reason She Keeps a Cooler in Her Car

As one of Hollywood’s most health-conscious stars, Jennifer Aniston revealed how she always makes sure she is stocked with snacks that do her body well.

Jennifer Aniston may be the coolest girl in Hollywood.

While promoting her Vital Proteins & Jennifer Aniston Bars, the Friends alum broke down her daily eating habits and revealed her ultimate snack hack.

"Right before my workout, I'll have a little bit of a bar, then a little bit after and I'm totally satiated until I get to lunch," she told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "If I'm driving around all day, it's usually my cooler in the car and I'll have it on my way home so I'm not so starving that I just eat like, crap or to eat too much."

Along with her protein and collagen bars, which she helped develop, the 53-year-old said she also keeps her on-the-go cooler stocked with chilled water and vitamins.

"The cooler happened because I've learned my lesson," she explained. "Living as we live in California, you go to get your bar and you open the package and it's just like a melted Easter gone bad disaster."

She added, I'm a bar person, I love a protein bar. It's great to have something you can grab and throw in your bag and just have it for the day."

 

Cass Bird / Vital Proteins

In addition to her grab-and-go healthy habits, Jen said her wellness routine starts with her meditating every morning  

"You can meditate anywhere but usually I do it the minute I wake up," she explained. "I just get my feet on the floor and sit down in front of a little altar. If I'm away, I just find a space for it. And even if it's five minutes, 10 minutes, just I have to do it." 

The Morning Show star is also "loving Pilates right now" saying it's "a lot easier" than some of her other grueling workouts. 

"I just try to listen to my body because sometimes my body's saying let's run, let's do your 45 minutes of cardio and then I try to mix it up," she continued. "I'm loving Pilates because it feels like I'm getting a like a big bang for my buck because there's sort of a meditative experience that I have."

Cass Bird / Vital Proteins

But above all else, Jen says there is nothing more important than surrounding herself with good people.

"Vital, it is vital, honestly," she said. "It really is."

 

