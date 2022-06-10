Jurassic Park Gift Guide: Graphic Tees, Loungefly Bags & More Fashion Must-Haves for Fans

In honor of the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, we rounded up all the cool, must-have Jurassic merch that every fan of the franchise needs.

By Kristine Fellizar Jun 10, 2022 9:50 PMTags
Life has found a way and we are so excited to see the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World: Dominion. If your love for the Jurassic franchise has been renewed in recent weeks due to release of the new movie or you've just always been fan, we've rounded up all kinds of stylish finds you can get to rep your fandom.

If you're looking to shop graphic tees, you're in luck. There's no shortage of Jurassic Park designs, and Hot Topic, Amazon, Etsy, PacSun, and Kohl's, have really great options that are cool, unique and go beyond the iconic logo. Her Universe also has a really cute Jurassic Park collection that features the stylish bomber jacket and Ellie Sattler-inspired outfit above.

We've rounded up some fashion finds that every Jurassic Park fan needs in their closet. Check those out below.

Theme Park Packing Guide: 20 Essential Items You’ll Want to Bring to the Parks This Spring

Loungefly Jurassic Park Logo Mini Backpack

Loungefly's Jurassic Park mini backpack features the film's iconic logo, embossed dinosaur details all throughout, as well as other fun surprises that'll delight fans. The bag is not only gorgeous, it also has a ton of room to fit the essentials. 

$75
Sideshow

Reebok x Jurassic Park Club C Shoes

Step back into the Jurassic era with these sneakers from the Reebok x Jurassic Park collection. The shoes in particular are inspired by Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and features collar lining that resembles his signature bandana. While the collection launched last summer, you can still find some styles available (and on sale!) today. 

$90
$45
Pacsun
$100
$90
Reebok

Our Universe Jurassic Park Dinosaur Resort Woven Button-Up

This button-up from Our Universe features an allover black and white dinosaur print and the Jurassic Park logo printed at the bottom. It's the perfect summer vacay shirt. 

$50
$40
Hot Topic

Her Universe Jurassic World Ellie Foliage Girls Resort Woven Button-Up

Her Universe took Dr. Ellie Sattler's outfit from the original Jurassic Park film and turned it into an outfit and gave it a few little updates. This mauve top was made to have a '90s oversized fit and also features a fan-fave quote on the collar. 

 

$37
$30
Hot Topic

Her Universe Jurassic World Ellie Shorts

If you love the top above, complete the look with these comfy khaki shorts featuring an embroidered Jurassic Park logo on the leg.

$40
$32
Hot Topic

Jurassic Park Life Finds a Way Retro T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive

This stylish retro-looking Jurassic Park graphic tee is a total eye-catcher. It's a BoxLunch-exclusive design and sizes range from XS to 3X. 

$33
BoxLunch

Jurassic Park Hate Being Right All The Time Tee

How can you not want a t-shirt featuring this gem? Right now it's on sale at Kohl's for $17. 

$25
$17
Kohl’s

Jurassic Park Jeff Goldblum Backpack

If you ever thought to yourself, "Man, I would love to have a bag with Jeff Goldblum's face all over it," well, life finds a way. This officially licensed backpack from Spencer's is a "real conversation piece," says one reviewer. It's even on sale right now!

$70
$56
Spencer's

Jurassic Park Vintage Characters Life Finds A Way Sweatshirt

This vintage-style sweatshirt from Kohl's comes in three colors: charcoal heather, navy and black. If you buy it at Kohl's today, you can get it for just $34.

$50
$34
Kohl’s

Jurassic Park Priimal Limited Variant Ranger Logo Unisex Varsity Jacket

This officially licensed classic varsity jacket is a must-have for any fan's closet. 

$35
Zavvi

Cakeworthy Jurassic Park Windbreaker for Adults

From its bright yellow color to the large logo at the back, there's a lot to love about this Jurassic Park windbreaker from Cakeworthy. 

$60
Fun

Jurassic Park Isla Nublar Hoodie

If you have more than your fair share of Jurassic Park logo tops, this simply designed Visit Isla Nublar hoodie from Etsy is a really solid option. Sizes range from S to 5XL, and there are five colors to choose from. 

$36
$32
Etsy

Her Universe Jurassic Park Jeep Bomber Jacket

This bomber jacket from Her Universe is the epitome of cool, and was inspired by the Jurassic Park jeep. It's a style that's super popular with fans and it's not hard to see why.

$65
$52
Hot Topic

Her Universe Jurassic Park Logo Women's Tie-Front Long Sleeve T-Shirt

This Her Universe Jurassic Park pullover stands above the rest for its stylish touches like the tie-front design. It even has dinosaur scratch marks on the back! 

$37
Box Lunch

Jurassic Park Logo Bucket Hat - BoxLunch Exclusive

You really can't go wrong with this trendy bucket hat featuring the Jurassic Park logo. Since it's khaki-colored, it's super versatile and goes well with pretty much anything.

$29
Box Lunch

Jurassic Park Isla Nublar Retro Poster Premium T-Shirt

If you couldn't already tell, we are totally obsessed with all the retro-inspired Jurassic Park t-shirt designs. You can choose to get this shirt in different colors, and there are options for men, women and kids.

$25
Amazon

Loungefly POP Jurassic Park Gates Backpack

When we first saw this Loungefly backpack featuring Funko Pop styling, we just had to have it. The gates flap open to reveal the scene you see here. Plus, there's even a little something special for you Dr. Ian Malcolm fans!

$89
Amazon

Looking for more pop culture gift guides? Check out these Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader must-haves. 

