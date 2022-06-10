The Fate of The Boys Revealed

Prime Video gave an update about The Boys' future two weeks into its latest run. Find out what writer Eric Kripke had to say about the news here.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 10, 2022 3:57 PMTags
TVRenewalsCelebrities
Watch: The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Here's some super news for you: The Boys will live to see another day.

Prime Video announced Billy the Butcher (Karl Urban) and his gang of misfits will continue their fight against Homelander (Antony Starr) and the Seven in season four. 

The news comes one week after the explosive season premiere. According to the streamer, the show's viewership has grown by 17 percent since season two and 234 percent from season one, proving that audiences aren't turned off by its violence and vulgarity. As showrunner Eric Kripke said, "This is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Kripke said he can't wait to continue this story and comment on the "insane world we're living in," adding, "Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Prime Video has already green-lit two spin-offs: the eight-episode anthology animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, streaming now, and an untitled series that centers on a group of supe students. The latter is currently filming.

To learn the fate of other popular shows, like Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon, keep reading!

Apple TV+
Renewed: Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ renewed the series for season two and added two new stars to the cast: Titus Burgess and Patrick Page.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Boys (Prime Video)

There's more mayhem in store for The Boys. Prime Video renewed the series for a fourth season on June 10.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Ahead of the season one premiere, Prime Video has renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season.

James Lisle/HBO Max
Renewed: Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

The Ansel Elgort-led series has been renewed by HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

All of Us Are Dead will have a second season on Netflix.

FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows will be back for a fifth and sixth season on FX.

Tina Thorpe/The CW
Canceled: Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot is canceled after one season on The CW.

Coco Van Oppens/HBO Max
Canceled: Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Ridley Scott's HBO Max series Raised by Wolves was canceled in June 2022.

Netflix
Renewed: Is It Cake? (Netflix)

We hope your sweet tooth is ready!

Netflix's Is It Cake? has officially been renewed for a second season.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Renewed: Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show will return with Robin ThedeGabrielle DennisAshley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend for a fourth season.

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max
Renewed: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Shiver me timbers! The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death was renewed for a second season on June 1. 

Apple TV+
Renewed: Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Gary Oldman-fronted series has been renewed for two seasons after premiering this April.

Liz Fisher/CBS, Paramount+
Ending: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Season six will be The Good Fight's last. The showrunners announced their decision on May 27, telling Variety they don't want to "overstay your welcome."

Netflix
Renewed: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Heartstopper for a second and third season on May 20.

Peter Iovino/HBO
Renewed: Barry (HBO)

Barry will be back with a fourth season on HBO!

The CW
Ending: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh and final season.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

The Resident is returning for a sixth season on Fox.

FOX
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

No need for an emergency call! 9-1-1 will return for a sixth season.

Michael Becker/FOX
Renewed: The Masked Singer (Fox)

We're trying to mask our excitement, but we can't!

The Masked Singer has been renewed for an eighth season.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Renewed: The Bachelor (ABC)

Do you acccept this rose renewal? The Bachelor has been picked up for a 27th season.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

Contestants will continue to go to Hollywood! American Idol has been renewed for a 21st season.

ABC
Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

ABC made a deal with Shark Tank, renewing it for a 14th season.

Disney
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

We can't get enough of The Conners. The ABC comedy will return with a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen

This news is heavenly! 

Chef Gordon is back as Hell's Kitchen returns for season 21.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

Big Sky will return with a new season and a new lead: Jensen Ackles!

ABC
Renewed: The Wonder Years (ABC)

The Wonder Years reboot will have a second season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

There will be more Home Economics, as the comedy was renewed for a third season in May.

The CW
Canceled: Legacies (The CW)

Don't expect to attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, as Legacies has been canceled by The CW.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

The word on the street is that The Real Housewives of Potomac will be back for a new season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

3
Exclusive

All the Details From Inside Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's Epic Wedding

4

Khloe Kardashian's Photos of True Thompson and Her Cat Are Purrfect

5
Breaking

Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Latest News

Real Housewives of New York’s Blue Stone Manor Moments, Ranked

Exclusive

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Finale Sees Nikki at a Crossroads

Exclusive

All the Details From Inside Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's Epic Wedding

The Fate of The Boys Revealed

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Buy 1 Smashbox Product Get 8 Free: This Isn't a Drill, Don't Miss Out

Tracing the Evolution of LGBTQ+ Representation in Movies