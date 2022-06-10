Get 2 MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix Setting Sprays for Less Than the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are new beauty products to shop every single day at this point. It's exciting try out all of those, but there's just something so comforting about those tried and true classic products that you can rely on. MAC Cosmetics has always come through with makeup that you will keep restocking forever for your beauty routine. The MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray is one of those holy grail products.
You can use this spray on bare skin for hydration, before makeup as a primer, after getting ready to look in your look, and throughout the day for spritzes of hydration. In addition to refreshing your skin, the formula has soothing ingredients, like green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. This spray is an absolute classic and a total game-changer.
If all this hype has you ready to shop, now is the best time. If you buy this spray from MAC it costs $29. However, QVC has an amazing deal that includes the full-size spray and travel size for just $29. If you purchased those products individually, you'd spend $47. This is one of those products you will buy over and over again. It's useful for so many different things, and take it from someone with super sensitive skin: the MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray comes through.
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix + Hydrating Setting Spray w/ Travel size
Hold the spray 12 inches from your face and spray. You can use this before makeup as primer, after to lock it in, or for those makeup-free days for some extra hydration.
If you're not sure about shopping, check out these rave reviews from QVC shoppers.
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix + Hydrating Setting Spray Reviews
An initially skeptical shopper said, "Okay, I have heard that MAC setting spray was phenomenal. However, I did not want to believe it. This is an EXCELLENT setting spray, I have tried many other setting sprays but this right here is a keeper!!. MAC your the BEST!!"
A longtime fan of the spray shared, "I've been using this for many years (about 15 to be exact) and I always keep one handy. I have super oily skin and fix + helps my make up stay intact and looking great all day, even in the hot/humid summer months!"
A shopper wrote, "I'm going through SOOO many of these. I never found a spray that was as great as MAC prep and prime fix + the smell is amazing."
A devoted MAC user declared, "This is a product I will not be without. Sets the makeup and feels good without drying the skin. Plus it smells good."
"This Mac setting spray is A Definite Must Have for me to set makeup daily. It's such a must that I always have several back-up just in case I run out. I use this setting spray before the application of my foundation and after I finish applying the rest of my make-up giving me a flawless look. Its lightweight mist application has NO WEIRD chemical smell which very important for me. I highly recommend this Mac setting spray," a QVC shopper shared.
Another explained, "When I use this before and after I put my make up on it literally stays on without smearing or smudging all day! If I forget to take my makeup off at night, the next morning my eyeshadow and mascara looks great as if I had just put it in. I love this product! I tried for the first time when QVC had the set together including the travel size and I thought it was a great price but I never dreamed it would be this good! Love it!"
"I rarely wear makeup but got this as a primer and setting spray. Well I now use this every day. Once in the morning and once before bed. It is so refreshing, a customer shared.
Someone else explained, "I have very dry and dehydrated skin. At times it was super oily and horrible. This product works well whenever my skin is acting up -esp when i work long hours. It gives the nice dewy look that i love, helps to hydrate my skin whenever it becomes dry and flaky. It also brings out the pigment of eyeshadow- making the colour more vibrant."
A MAC shopper declared, "Best setting spray ever tried in my life! Can't live without!"
