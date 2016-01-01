Shop the Xfinity Pride-Themed Livestream Featuring LGBTQ+-Owned Brands

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Celebrate Pride Month with host Daryn Carp, your favorite Bravo and E! TV personalities, and more surprise guests during a shoppable livestream featuring LGBTQ+-founded businesses and allies. You can watch the broadcast live on June 15, 2022 at 5 PM ET on Xfinity X1 and Flex via Watchwith livestream app.
If you are not able to tune in live. you can still watch (and shop) all the fun on-demand through June 30, 2022. We have something for everyone in this collection, with incense, intention kits, candles, activewear, socks, accessories, kids clothes, loungewear and more options that you will love. Let's check out the products that showcase our Pride and support the LGBTQ+ community.
REISFIELDS Incense Sticks
Bring positive vibes to your space with these sustainably-grown, organic incense sticks that are 100% natural.
REISFIELDS Incense Holder
These incense holders work with any design aesthetic. Each piece is handcrafted from recycled stone and vibrant earth pigment. There are three colors to choose from.
REISFIELDS Fresh Start Intention Set
Set your intentions, calm your inner self, and increase creativity with this set.
REISFIELDS Prosperity & Luck Intention Set
Channel abundance, prosperity, and luck with this intention set.
REISFIELDS Love Intention Set
This set includes 2 towers made from cobalt calcite and rose quartz. This set encourages self healing, love, trust, and increased feelings of self-worth, according to the brand.
REISFIELDS Healing Intention Set
Use this two-tower set to enhance meditation, spirituality, and psychic abilities, according to the brand. This set made from amethyst and rose quartz can used to help heal the aura and release negativity.
REISFIELDS Reisfields No. 7 - Special Edition
This candle has a harmonious floral scent. The candle supports the Ali Forney Center's 20th anniversary with this special edition packaging. The AFC is an organization that protects over 2,000 lgbtq+ youth a year from homelessness through programs including transitional housing, meals, and job readiness training.
Stuzo Clothing Dyed Hoodie
This dyed gender-free hoodie is custom-made. It's size inclusive, with fits ranging from small to 3XL.
Stuzo Clothing Mola Joggers
Elevate your sweatpants game with these stylish joggers. They're available in black and gold with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Stuzo Clothing Gays of the Week T-Shirt
Showcase your pride every day in this t-shirt, which is available from sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Stuzo Clothing Boihood Tank
This black and white tank is casual look that you'll wear all summer long. This tank top comes in sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Stuzo Clothing Female Symbol Tank Top
Celebrate your love for womanhood with this gender free female symbol tank top.
Stuzo Clothing Queen Crop Top
Let everyone know who the queen is in this yellow crop top.
Stuzo Clothing Gender Free T-Shirt
Express yourself with this gender free t-shirt, which comes in black, sand, and white.
Stuzo Clothing They/Them Snapback
Enjoy this they/them pronoun snapback hat.
Stuzo Clothing Yup, Still Gay Tank
You just found your new favorite tank top.
Stuzo Clothing Boi Girl Mug
Start your day with a sip from this white, ceramic mug.
Happy Socks 2-Pack Pride Socks Gift Set
Join in on the happy celebrations with the Pride box with all the love and happiness you'll need for the festivities. The pack has one pair of multi-colored striped socks and one pair of black socks with rainbows.
Happy Socks 3-Pack Pride Socks Gift Set
Always walk with pride when you wear the socks from this set. There are three designs in the pack with an option to buy kids' sizes. Support the LGBTQIA+ community with 10% of net sales donated to InterPride, the international association of all pride event organizers worldwide.
Happy Socks 2-Pack Kids Pride Gift Box
Let your little one show their support for everyone's right to love. These kids socks are made from organic cotton.
Happy Socks 3-Pack Kids Pride Socks Gift Set
This kids' sock set matches the adult-sized pairs. All kids socks are made from organic cotton. Support the LGBTQIA+ community with 10% of net sales donated to InterPride, the international association of all pride event organizers worldwide.
Roverlund Out-of-Office Pet Carrier
This product pulls triple duty as a pet carrier, car set, or pet bed. It comes with a leash and it's made from tough mountaineering-grade materials. It comes in two sizes and many colors.
Roverlund Out-and-About Pet Tote
This is great for the pet parents on the go. It's a comfortable way to transport your pet. This comes in two sizes and many colors.
Roverlund
This kit has must-have travel essentials for pets, including a collapsible bowl, kibble storage bag, and traveling case. This comes in many colorways.
Roverlund Catching ZZZs Dog Bed
This dog bed gives your beloved pets the rest they deserve. The fabric is resistant to water, dirt, and scratches. This bed comes in black and camo.
Bravo Pride Love Tank Top
This tank top is a great choice for any Bravo fan who loves celebrating with pride. It's available in a few classic color choices with sizes ranging from small to 2XL.
Bravo Pride Love Crop Top
Calling all Bravo fans. Celebrate Pride Month this cropped logo t-shirt.
Bravo Gear Pride Love Fleece Joggers
These fleece joggers are perfect for any day when you want a little extra comfort. They're fleece lined and have the iconic Bravo logo down the leg.
Bravo Pride Love Flowy Tank Top
Show your love for Bravo and celebrate pride in this flowy tank top.
Bravo Pride Love Tri-Blend Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This t-shirt is the perfect combination of Bravo fandom and Pride. It comes in a few colors. If you prefer a relaxed fit, order a size up.
Bravo Pride Love Premium Fanny Pack
Pride is about celebrating who you are, not worrying about holding a thousand different things! Keep your phone, wallet, keys, and credit cards in one chic place with this Bravo Pride waist bag.
Terez Rainbow Cheetah Foil UpLift Sports Bra
Bring some fun to your workout wardrobe with this colorful cheetah print foil sports bra.
Terez Rainbow Cheetah Foil UpLift Leggings
This uplifting leggings have rainbow cheetah print all over and an incredibly flattering and supportive super-high waistband.
Terez Rainbow Cheetah Foil UpLift Bike Shorts
Comfort meets support with these colorful cheetah print bike shorts. These are great for working out, running errands, or doing nothing at all.
Terez Rainbow Houndstooth Foil UpLift Sports Bra
Revamp a classic pattern with this rainbow houndstooth foil uplift sports bra.
Terez Rainbow Houndstooth Foil UpLift Leggings
These lifting rainbow houndstooth leggings match with everything.
Terez Totally Tie Dye RipStop Windbreaker
This tie-dye windbreaker is super comfortable, water-resistant, and it matches with any pair of leggings.
Terez Torch'd x Terez Tie Dye Bike Shorts
These torch'd flame shorts sold out once. Now, they're back just in time for Pride.
Terez Rainbow Star Foil UpLift Leggings
Make a starry statement in these leggings stamped with rainbow foil stars that glimmer in the light.
Terez Rainbow Star Foil UpLift Sports Bra
This reversible bra is playful, vibrant, and perfect to showcase your Pride.
Terez Rainbow Haze Foil Balayage Leggings
These psychedelic pastel print will liven up your wardrobe.
Terez Rainbow Haze Foil Balayage Sports Bra
This reversible sports bra combines bright colors and comfort with medium level of support. When you prefer a more simple look, just turn this inside out for a black sports bra.
Terez Neon Streak RipStop Quarter Zip Windbreaker
This white windbreaker stands out with some pops of color with neon piping.