Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Wears These Under-Eye Masks Cast Trips

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and wonder how the women always look so fresh-faced throughout all the drama, all you have to do is pause and zoom in on your TV to catch some of their beauty secrets. Seasoned Bravo viewers expect to see Kyle Richards wearing some under-eye gels in the morning of every cast trip. If you've noticed that season after season and you've wondered which eye patches Kyle uses on Real Housewives, the search stops here. We did the investigation so you don't have to.
We may not have the budget for most of the RHOBH beauty treatments, but Kyle has blessed our screens with some accessible options. If you're looking to relax, hydrate, and de-puff your under-eye area, these eye patches a great addition to your skincare routine, even if you're not a reality TV star.
Kyle Richards' Under-Eye Gels from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
During the June 1, 2022 episode, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast headed to Kyle Palm Springs house to support her store opening. The event went well, but the rest of the trip was far from smooth. Crystal Kung Minkoff expressed her frustrations with the women during a heated discussion. But, the next morning, Kyle was on her hostess game, cooking up eggs while she wore some hydrating under-eye patches.
Knesko Nanogold Repair 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit
We've seen these eye gels from Knesko on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a few times. The brand claims that these instantly firm, lift, de-puff and hydrate the skin around your eye for an at-home spa experience. Your skin will look plump and healthy when you add these into your routine. Use these to combat wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dryness, redness, stress, fatigue, sun damage, and more, according to Knesko. We've also saw the gold masks from this same brand on the show during Kathy Hilton's spa day during Season 11.
A Skinstore customer said, "I just want to say wow! I was skeptical putting these masks on because a friend said that she tried other eye masks and that she wasn't impressed. I left these masks on for 30 min. Then when I took them off, I immediately noticed the bags under my eyes were essentially gone and the lines smoothed over. What a noticeable difference in just 30 minutes. I highly recommend."
Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave had the most fun during the Season 9 cast trip to Provence, France, staying up late, sipping on cocktails, and enjoying some potato chips. The next morning, the two of them discussed the then-current drama within the group while Kyle wore gold under eye patches beneath her eyes, giving her skin an extra dose of hydration.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 60 Count
If you've been curious about those gold eye patches, they are the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, per Bravo's The Daily Dish. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin, per the brand. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration, the brand claims. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. These eye gels have 44.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Most of the Season 11 La Quinta staycation at Kyle's Palm Springs house centered around drama stemming from Erika Jayne's divorce, but we did get to see some flashback footage of the women letting loose during another one of those RHOBH cast dance parties. The next morning, Kyle gave her skin a little bit of TLC by wearing these (adorable) gold eye patches that are shaped like stars on one end.
KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask- 5 Pack
These brighten, plump, and moisturize your skin, the brand claims. The power-packed formula is infused with retinol and gold to make your skin look fresh and young, according to KNC Beauty. The star-shaped patches target wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, and dark circles. The natural formula boosts collagen and blood flow, giving you everything you need in a skincare product without any harsh chemicals. These are so great that they won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2020.
One Revolve customer gushed over these for their "Instant results!!" Another wrote, "LOVE LOVE LOVE! My go-to!" A third customer review said, "Love love love! Def helped my dark and puffy eyes! Can't wait to buy again."
The star-shaped eye patch set aren't the only eye treatment that Kyle used during the La Quinta cast trip during Season 11. She also rocked a blue pair while she scrolled through news articles on her phone in the midst of Tom Girardi's legal drama.
111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks, Set of 8
You will refresh and rejuvenate your skin like never before with the 111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks. These tackle the signs of fatigue and de-puff the skin, according to the brand. The formula includes a powerful tetrapeptide and marine complex to "restore elasticity to the eye contours and tighten stress lines, resulting in a lifted, enlivened eye area." These improve the appearance of dark circles and decrease the intensity of discoloration in addition to preventing environmental pollutants from damaging your skin.
These come in clutch prior to a big event, after a long flight, and when you need to recover after a late night. Frequent fliers and night owls need these. And, once again, keep them in the fridge if you can. It intensifies the treatment and it's just such a relaxing experience.
Yes, they are pricey, but one Revolve customer said, "Staple in my skincare. Worth every penny." A Dermstore shopper shared, "Cannot recommend these eye patches enough. They are hydrating and soothing. Usually put on before a night out." Another reviewer posted, "I have been using these eye masks for a month now and wish that I had started sooner! They stay well on the skin without being too sticky and are very cool and soothing. I have noticed they have hydrated my skin really well, and will continue to use them (and reorder after)!"
