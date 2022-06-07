Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can Use His Embryos In the Future and "Raise" Their Siblings

One big happy family? That seems to be the goal for Andy Cohen.
The Watch What Happens Live host appeared on the June 6 episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, and while discussing his two children—3-year-old Ben and 5-week-old Lucy; both of whom were welcomed via surrogate—he revealed that he wouldn't mind letting them use his remaining embryos should they want to welcome their own children in the future.
"I think I have three left," Andy said. "You know what I'm thinking? This is crazy, but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?"
He noted that while Ben and Lucy weren't born via the same surrogate, the pair is "biological siblings." And so far, they're getting along great—most of the time, that is. Andy said Ben has moved past the terrible twos and quickly become "a threenager."
"It ain't pretty. And now he has a new sister that he wants to kill," Andy joked of the little one's jealousy. "He loves her, but he is trying to kill her."
That's not to say the father-son duo is spending any less time apart, though. "The crazy thing is, by design, I am spending so much time with him," Andy said. "Because, by the way, she doesn't know what's happening. I sit with her for a few hours a day and I'm like 'Just smell me. Hear my voice. This is me, I'm your dad.' But with him, I'm really in there with and I don't even know if it's registering how much time I'm spending with him."
Lucy was born in late April, news that Andy announced in a heartwarming Instagram post. "HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" the Bravo producer captioned a selfie with the newborn. "She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."
She went on to make her WWHL debut just a couple weeks later when Andy shared a video rocking her back and forth while singing a remixed version of the show's iconic theme song. "Lucy Cohen's got the 411, queen of midnight fun," Andy sang in the video, adding, "There she is! Hi, Lucy. Say hi to Watch What Happens Live."
Andy's also been sharing plenty of equally cute snapshots on Instagram, including one of Ben meeting his little sister for the first time.
