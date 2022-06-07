The Miz Has Moves: Watch the WWE Star Nail a Dancing With Myself Routine

It turns out that Mike "The Miz" Mizanin can crush it in the ring and on the dance floor.
The WWE star is set to appear on the Tuesday, June 7 episode of NBC's Dancing With Myself—the competition series inspired by social media's recent dance crazes—and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come.
As the above clip shows, Mike has been tasked with teaching the series' contestants (everyday people, not professionals!) a routine set to Rascal Flatts' hit song "Life Is a Highway." The Dancing With Myself stars will have to memorize the choreography and subsequently perform the arrangement as part of the Dance Along challenge.
Thankfully for them, Mike's instructions are both informative and entertaining. "Alright, let's go!" he says enthusiastically before launching into the dance, which features body rolls, air guitars and moves he's dubbed the "welcome to the world" and the "cha-ching."
At one point, Mike even gives a shout-out to Dancing With Myself celebrity creator Shakira. "I want you to shake your hips!" he yells. "Go ahead, make Shakira jealous."
He also made sure to incorporate his own expertise, which came in handy during the dance's step portion. As Mike tells the contestants, "Kick like you're a WWE superstar!"
The hilarious tutorial is sure to get to the Dancing With Myself contestants pumped up, all so they can go after the title of Ultimate Pod Star and a cash prize of $25,000. Among those competing on the new episode are a grandma, an active-duty serviceman, a video game creator and nine others from across the country. They'll not only have The Miz to guide them, but also Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.
To see who comes out on top, be sure to tune in to Dancing With Myself on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more of Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, watch Miz & Mrs every Monday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.