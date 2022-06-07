Watch Chris Pratt Make Surprise Cameo in Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic World Interview

Watch : Chris Pratt Crashes Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic Interview

In Jurassic World, you always have to be prepared for the unexpected—and it looks like the same is true when on the red carpet.

Chris Pratt surprised co-star Bryce Dallas Howard by hilariously crashing her Live From E! interview at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere in Los Angeles on June 6.

"Oh, hey!" he asked in the middle of her conversation with E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes. "Are you guys doing an interview? I'm sorry."

But Bryce and Erin invited Chris to join them and reflect on if it was emotional to wrap up the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy.

"I cried the entire flight home," Bryce said. "BD Wong was like, 'Our leading lady is not doing well.'"

As for Chris, well, he seemed to have a slightly different experience. "I cried once when I was 6 weeks old because I broke my femur, but I think I was just doing it to make my mom feel better," he teased. "No, it is definitely emotional. It's a roller coaster of emotions: gratitude…but also you know that it's going away and that's kind of sad. But also, me, I try to really be present to enjoy it because I know that it's fleeting. And so in this moment, I'm trying to have fun and it's pretty damn fun."