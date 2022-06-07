Exclusive

Christina Milian Singing the Kim Possible Theme Song 20 Years Later Will Give You Major Nostalgia

At the premiere event for Jurassic World Dominion on June 6, Christina Milian proved why she's still the one to call (and beep) when it comes to the notable Kim Possible theme song.

She is not your basic average girl.
 
Ahead of celebrating Kim Possible officially turning 20 years old on June 7, Christina Milian—who as fans will remember sang the catchy theme song for the Disney Channel hit when it premiered in 2002—made us feel every bit of nostalgia when she sang some of the melody for E! News.
 
The actress, who stepped out for the premiere event for Jurassic World Dominion on June 6, sang the first few lines for adoring fans, as captured on a video shared to E! News' TikTok. "I'm your basic average girl, and I'm here to save the world," Christina sang (from the song's opening). "You can't stop me. Cause I'm Kim Pos-si-ble."
 
And it's safe to say that we're not the only ones feeling the warm fuzzies over her rendition. In comments section of the clip, one TikTok user commented, "This song is my childhood." While another just may have described it perfectly, adding, "My inner child is dancing with joy."

However, Christina wasn't the only star to grace the premiere with her presence.

@enews Kim Possible turns 20 tomorrow. Like this if you feel Jurassic. #JurassicWorldDominion ? original sound - E! News

For more of the night's biggest stars from the film's debut, keep reading:

