Chris Pratt Says His Kids Don't Always Understand His Jurassic World Fame

Chris Pratt may be a movie star, but to his kids, he's just dad.
You would think starring in some of the biggest movie franchises of all time would be a major flex, but Chris' kids—Jack Pratt, 9, Lyla Schwarzenegger Pratt, 1, and newborn Eloise Schwarzenegger Pratt—aren't too impressed.
"I think every kid probably, in a way, builds their parents up to be something huge," he told E! News' Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester while chatting about the new film Jurassic World: Dominion. "I think if I've done that in my kids' life, it's not ‘cause of the movies that I've done, hopefully. It's just because I'm dad, which is my favorite role that I've ever played."
Chris' co-star Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that she was in a similar situation. Per Bryce, her kids—Theodore, 15, and Beatrice Howard-Gabel—don't view her as "being badass in any way, shape, or form," despite having run from a T-Rex in high heels.
For fans hoping to see Bryce's character, Claire Dearing, once again run for her life in impractical footwear, she told Daily Pop, "You will be gravely disappointed if you came to Dominion to see me in heels ‘cause it doesn't happen. Not once."
Running in heels is quite the acquired skill, one which Bryce says Chris has surprisingly mastered. "He could do it," she said. "I've seen him run in heels that were the size of his feet, which those were some big heels."
Chris is certainly up for the challenge, as he added, "Give me some pumps in 13 and I'll prove it to you."
Though he won't get the chance to showcase that particular talent onscreen, Chris did learn one funny thing from the set: taming Velociraptors is not so different than taming kids.
"I use a lot of the same techniques," Chris joked, "like physical force and dominance—you know what I mean—intimidation."
And though Bryce ditched the heels for the latest Jurassic World film, that doesn't mean her stunts were any easier. Chris revealed that one of Bryce's most dangerous stunts could have been much worse.
"She jumps out of a plane," said Chris, "and I think, for a long time, they were talking about maybe really kicking her out of a real plane."
Thankfully, Bryce didn't have to take the jump, even though Chris joked that "it'd be so good for the film."
Check out the full interview above.
Jurassic World Dominion premieres in theaters June 10th.