Shay Mitchell Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Matte Babel

Pretty little family!

Shay Mitchell has given birth to her second child. The Pretty Little Liars alum confirmed the happy news to E! News at the BÉIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

"I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," she told E! News on June 4 at the event for the travel brand, which she co-founded. "It's really special to come and visit my other baby."

Shay welcomed baby No. 2 with longtime partner Matte Babel, who she calls a "great" dad.

"I think when you find someone who has the same morals as you, it makes parenting a lot easier," she told E! News. "It's definitely a partnership. Finding somebody who has similar morals to you is extremely important."

The couple also shares 2-year-old daughter Atlas, who was born in 2019 following an intense 33-hours of labor.