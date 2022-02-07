Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Shay Mitchell is getting ready to welcome another dollface into her family.
On Feb. 7, the 34-year-old actress—who shares 2-year-old daughter Atlas with Matte Babel—revealed the news in a heartwarming Instagram post featuring her bare baby bump. Shay, who opened up to her followers about the passing of her grandmother the week before, referenced her concurrent experiences in a touching caption.
"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life," she wrote alongside a series of photos featuring her current pregnancy. "It is also my most challenging season to date. I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."
She continued, "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."
In October 2019, the actress gave birth to Atlas with her longtime love, Matte. Earlier that year, Shay opened up about suffering from a miscarriage before welcoming their rainbow baby.
"I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time," she said of keeping her second pregnancy under wraps. "It didn't go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult."
Of course her little Atlas was worth the wait.
"It's just been so incredible," she told E! News in March 2021. "And everybody feels this, but I've never known a love like this. Just to see her pick up the different mannerisms and see a little bit of Matte and see a little bit of myself in her."
Gushing about the joys of motherhood, Shay continued, "I'm just like, ‘This is it. This is it.' It's just so much fun."
No wonder she was eager to embark on the motherhood journey once more.