How Physical Explores the "Societal Flaw" of Parenting in the '80s

Watch : Physical Creator & Actor Dish on Parenting Dynamics in Season 2

Suffice it to say, the bar is low for men in season two of Physical.

In the debut episode of the Apple TV+ series, Danny, played by Rory Scovel, makes an earnest attempt to heal his marriage to Sheila (Rose Byrne) by taking on a more active role as a parent. For Danny, "more active" means making their daughter breakfast before dropping her off at school.

And while that's the least he can do as a father, Physical creator Annie Weisman said it's worth some praise considering the series takes place in the '80s. "For me, it's really important to show that this isn't just a character flaw of Danny that he hasn't been a present and involved father," she said in an interview with E! News. "This is a societal flaw."

Annie said that back then it was a "widely held expectation" that fathers worked and the mothers did the childrearing.