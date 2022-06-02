Kevin Hart Recruited Keke Palmer, DJ Khaled and More for Celebrity Game Face Season 3

Watch : Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face Season 3 Official Trailer

Celebrity Game Face is back and better than ever.

The Kevin Hart-hosted E! series returns for a third season on Tuesday, June 21, bringing with it a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Keke Palmer, Saweetie, T-Pain, Jimmy Kimmel, Cedric the Entertainer, DJ Khaled, and Julie Bowen.

As always, Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart will lead the stars in a series of hilarious games—or as the comedian himself once put it, "outrageous challenges designed to test their mind, body and soul"—promising the winning team money for the charity of their choice, as well as prizes like Kevin's face on renaissance artwork or a giant, gold baby that serves as the Hart of a Champion trophy.

Just how outrageous are these challenges? Look no further than the above sneak peek. As part of the first look at Celebrity Game Face season three, the teams of two can be seen sticking stripping their shirts off, plunging their hands into ice buckets, mooning the camera, and, of course, accusing each other of cheating.