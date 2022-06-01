Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Shares Her Skincare Routine for Sensitive Skin

We included these products chosen by Natalia Dyer because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After binge-watching Stranger Things 4 as soon as it came out on Netflix, we were so excited to see that Natalia Dyer shared her sensitive skin skincare and beauty routine with Vogue in one of their Beauty Secrets Youtube videos.

Natalia, who plays Nancy in Stranger Things, says she has always had sensitive skin and struggled with breakouts when she was a teenager. She shares beauty products and tips to help calm and soothe sensitivity and redness. Natalia also shares her beauty routine for light, everyday makeup. She says she doesn't like to wear makeup all the time, and that, when she does, she prefers to still look like herself. She loves to enhance her features rather than covering them up.

The natural beauty also shares products that were recommended to her by the makeup team on set of Stranger Things that she now uses in her routine, and the products that help her achieve her strong, fluffy '80s brows that were inspired by the show. Scroll below for the skincare and beauty products Natalia recommends for sensitive skin and a natural makeup look.