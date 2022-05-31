These Real Housewives Gift Picks Will Make You Feel Like You’re Part of the Cast

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Too much Real Housewives content!? There's no such thing. The more Bravo the better. These dynamic women continue to deliver iconic moments, from Teresa Giudice's table flip to Kenya Moore's Gone With the Wind Fabulous twirl to the more recent sprinter van drama on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. So, of course, it's beyond exciting to have Ladies of London OG Caroline Stanbury on The Real Housewives of Dubai.
To celebrate the June 1, 2022 episode, we put together a gift guide with some fun (and funny) products celebrating some of our most iconic Real Housewives scenes.
If you can't get enough of Real Housewives or you want to chat all thing The Real Housewives of Dubai with fellow fans, be sure to check out E! News' new digital series, While You Were Streaming on Twitter.
Real Housewives Gift Picks
Real Housewives of New Jersey Prostitution Whore Gold Metal Heart Shaped Ring Dish
Looking for a place to keep your rings? Did a close friend just get engaged? This is the ideal ring dish for all RHONJ super fans who still can't get over Teresa flipping that table on Danielle Staub during Season 1.
Kenya Moore Gone With The Wind Fabulous Puzzle
Kenya made quite the mark during her very first season. She started immediately feuding with Porsha Williams, which resulted in the quotable phrase "gone with the wind fabulous" and "twirl," a moment that you can continue to enjoy with this puzzle.
Beverly Hills Housewives 'Goodbye Kyle' Makeup & Accessory Pouch
When Ken Todd declared "Goodbye, Kyle" it marked the end of Kyle Richards' and Lisa Vanderpump's friendship and the beginning of the fandom's obsession with the phrase "Goodbye Kyle." This cosmetic pouch includes a drawing of Kyle from that infamous day in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history.
Real Housewives Potomac Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches With Straw- Set of 5
These drink pouches are perfect to sip from while you watch the show or for any social gathering. They're decorated with Real Housewives of Potomac quotes, which adds fun to every situation.
Real Housewives Beach Towels, Personalized Beach Towel
If you love Real Housewives and you're getting married, these customizable towels are great gifts for your bridal party.
Gia Giudice, Birthday Song Card
OG RHONJ fans remember Gia Giudice's birthday song that she performed at Milania Giudice's party, but the song had a recent resurgence in popularity when it went viral on TikTok. This is the perfect birthday card for your fellow fans of the show.
The Cat Meme Socks
These days there's always a new inside joke and internet trend, but this meme of Taylor Armstrong pointing and screaming has stood the test of time. If this cat meme makes you laugh every time you see it, you need these socks.
Vicki's Casserole Enamel Bowl with Lid
No one could blame Vicki Gunvalson for wanting some casseroles during tough times. Vicki is the only person who could turn a casserole in to a pop culture moment. If you love a casserole (and a good laugh), this casserole dish and lid set is just what you need. It's available in two different sizes.
RHOM Real Housewives of Miami 11 oz Coffee Mug
Start your day with a sip from this mug inspired by the Real Housewives of Miami cast.
Beauty Lab Parking Lot Unisex Sweatshirt
"Mentally in the Beauty Lab parking lot" is a permanent state of mind for us RHOLSC fans. This sweatshirt also comes in white.
Happy Birthday Baby Gorgeous Card
Who wouldn't want to be referred to as "Baby Gorgeous" on their birthday? This card is the next best thing to getting a birthday message from Lisa Barlow herself.
Countess Luann's Tennis Club Sag Harbor T-Shirt
Luann de Lesseps playing tennis has been a staple on Real Housewives of New York since Season 1. Plus, these t-shirts (which are available in many colors) are just so adorable.
Ramona Singer Birthday Card
Ramona Singer's 50-person party with her "closest girlfriends" will live on in infamy forever. Your friend will definitely laugh if you give her this birthday card.
