Ewan McGregor Slams Racist Messages Sent To Obi-Wan Kenobi Co-Star Moses Ingram

Ewan McGregor said there's "no place for racism" as his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram receives racist comments and death threats online after the release of the Disney+ series.

Ewan McGregor is forcefully defending his fellow Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram

The Star Wars actor, 51, slammed people who sent "the most horrendous, racist DMs" to his co-star following the release of the Disney+ series on May 27.  

"I just wanted to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses," McGregor said in a May 31 video shared on the Star Wars twitter account. "And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world." 

The Halston star shared that "it just broke my heart" to hear some of the vitriol that had been sent to Ingram. In the series, Ingram plays The Third Sister, also known as Reva, a ruthless and cunning Imperial Inquisitor who is on the hunt for famed lost Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregor).  

"Moses is a brilliant actor. She's a brilliant woman. And she's absolutely amazing in this series," McGregor said. "She brings so much to this series. She brings so much to this franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening." 

He was joined in his swift denunciation by the official Star Wars Twitter account, which wrote, "There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist." 

The account added, "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."  

Over the weekend, Ingram posted multiple screenshots featuring a few of the racist attacks and death threats she had received on her Instagram Story.

"Long story short: there are hundreds of those. Hundreds," she explained in a video on her story that was later re-posted online. "There's nothing anybody can do about this. There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don't really know."  

The actress continued, "The thing that bothers me is this feeling that I've had inside of myself, which no one has told me, but this feeling that I've just gotta shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I'm not built like that." 

"So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I'm not going to put myself," Ingram concluded. "And to the rest of y'all, y'all weird."

On May 31, Ingram posted another message on her Instagram Story, this time thanking fans who sent her messages of love and support. She wrote, "The love is louder. It overflows. Thank you."

