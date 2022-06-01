And Just Like That Creator Has a "Burning" Passion for "More Che" in Season 2

Watch : "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED

Sorry, haters: Che is here to stay.

And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed season two of the HBO Max series is in the works and will take place three weeks after Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) moves to Los Angeles to be with her lover, nonbinary stand-up comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), who will be a prominent character in the new episodes.

This news will likely annoy some fans, who thought Che wasn't that funny as a comedian. But King isn't letting viewers influence his plans for Miranda and Che.

"One of my burning passions about season two is Che," King told Variety in a June 1 interview. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason—because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

This is perfectly fine by Ramirez, who plays the divisive comedian in the series. They told Variety that they don't pay attention to the jokes their character has inspired but they understand the discussion because Che is "complicated and messy and human."