And Just Like That Creator Has a "Burning" Passion for "More Che" in Season 2

Sorry, haters: Che is here to stay.
And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed season two of the HBO Max series is in the works and will take place three weeks after Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) moves to Los Angeles to be with her lover, nonbinary stand-up comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), who will be a prominent character in the new episodes.
This news will likely annoy some fans, who thought Che wasn't that funny as a comedian. But King isn't letting viewers influence his plans for Miranda and Che.
"One of my burning passions about season two is Che," King told Variety in a June 1 interview. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason—because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."
This is perfectly fine by Ramirez, who plays the divisive comedian in the series. They told Variety that they don't pay attention to the jokes their character has inspired but they understand the discussion because Che is "complicated and messy and human."
"Che is a great reminder that even when we don't like someone in our community, they still deserve love, safety and joy, like everyone else," they continued. "But the movement for liberation includes everyone, even people we don't like. This movement, this fight, this party of pride, isn't just for the people who make us feel cozy and cute—it's for everyone."
Ramírez's passion for social justice impacts the show in a number of ways. When they joined the cast, they insisted the writers work with GLAAD to address "concerns I had around the original Sex and the City." As Ramírez told Variety, "If you're going to get caught up in this character, at least learn about how people like Che Diaz are currently trying to survive escalating attacks on our community."
King and the other writers agreed, as Ramírez was their dream actor for the role of Che. And if Ramírez had turned down the role, King said, "I wouldn't have done the character. I would have found something else."
As for what's to come on And Just Like That, Ramírez said, "The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season two is about reading the book."
The first season of And Just Like That.... is streaming now on HBO Max.