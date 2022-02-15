Why Cynthia Nixon Thinks Criticism of Miranda in And Just Like That... Is "Bizarre"

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

There's no one who knows Miranda Hobbes better than Cynthia Nixon.

And that's why she thinks it's "bizarre" that viewers were so critical of the character when And Just Like That... premiered in December. Fans were disappointed with this new version of Miranda, claiming that she was no longer the levelheaded, voice of reason they fell in love with in Sex and the City.

But as the actress who played the character, Cynthia thinks they've got it all wrong. "First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward," she told Vogue. "She doesn't know where she's going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that's always been true of Miranda, right?"

Moreover, Cynthia asserted that the redheaded lawyer isn't perfect, saying, "Miranda's very smart, and she's very tenacious, but the idea that she's levelheaded—she's never been levelheaded! She's a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She's always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down."