Natasha Bedingfield Unmasks All the Secrets Behind The Masked Singer Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Natasha Bedingfield has a pocketful of secrets about this summer's hottest new tour.
After appearing as Pepper on season 6 of The Masked Singer in 2021, the 40-year-old performer fell in love with the reality show where celebrities face off against each other in elaborate costumes to conceal their identities.
Now she's ready to bring Fox's hit show on the road this summer as host of the Masked Singer 2022 North American tour.
"I had a really good conversation with the producers and as they explained to me what this show is about, they really convinced me to join," Natasha exclusively shared with E! News. "I found out that this show has a story line just like any kind of show that you might go watch on Broadway."
She added, "The story is how do the characters find their true authentic selves—without the celebrity—inside."
As host of the show, Natasha will be singing her biggest hits and showing off her own dance moves. She also promises an interactive show where attendees can guess which celebrity guest is behind the costumes.
In just the first weekend of shows, audience members have been treated to special appearances from American Idol winner Maddie Poppe and 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey.
"There may be a famous athlete who's from your area or there may be a famous newscaster or an actor or a singer," she teased. "It will be really fun to see if people guess. They'll be singing and wearing a costume and I love that the show has kept that guessing element."
For more secrets behind the Masked Singer tour, keep reading. And find out if the show is coming to your neighborhood by clicking here.
Want more backstage access? How H.E.R. is delivering unforgettable concert experiences all summer long. Plus, here's why Julianne Hough's Broadway debut in POTUS is right on time.