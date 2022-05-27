How H.E.R. Is Delivering Unforgettable Concert Experiences All Summer Long

Watch : H.E.R. Rocks Aretha Franklin-Inspired Outfit at Grammys 2022

Checked H.E.R.'s schedule recently? It's a little busy.

In the middle of headlining her Back of My Mind tour, the Grammy winner is also supporting Coldplay on their sold-out 2022 Music of the Spheres world tour.

You may think two tours in one summer sounds exhausting, but H.E.R. describes it as a dream come true.

"I'm on a high from every show so I feel like a little kid, like when a little kid is playing and it's definitely way past their bedtime but they don't even realize because they are having so much fun," she exclusively shared with E! News. "That is me right now and I'm honestly loving every moment of it."