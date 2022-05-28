Matthew McConaughey Returns to Hometown of Uvalde, Texas After School Shooting

Watch : Texas School Shooting: Selena Gomez & More Celebrities React

Paying his respects.

Matthew McConaughey traveled to his grieving hometown of Uvalde, Texas following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school earlier this week that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

During his visit on May 27, the Dallas Buyer's Club star appeared with Rep. Tony Gonzales as he met with families and those affected by the tragedy, including parents who lost their kids during the shooting and staff in the city's school district.

"Thank you Matthew for helping to heal our community," the republican congressman wrote on Twitter. "Your visit brought so many smiling faces to Uvalde. See you soon my friend."

McConaughey, 52, was born in the Texas town, roughly 83 miles west of San Antonio. His mother worked as a teacher at a school a mile away from the horrific scene where Salvador Ramos, 18 allegedly opened fire and killed nearly two dozen people on May 24 before he was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent.