Justin and Hailey Bieber Turn Up the Heat—And PDA—During Cabo Getaway

Justin Bieber took Hailey Bieber up to the north, and now they're having some fun in the south.
The couple was spotted out on a snorkeling excursion in the open waters near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 26. Clad in a colorful bikini, Hailey went swimming with her husband—who caught some rays in a pair of purple swim trunks—and explored the nearby coves before returning to their boat. While standing on the deck, the two shared a sweet hug before drying off.
An eyewitness tells E! News that Justin and Hailey looked "very happy" during the outing, noting that they pair were giggling and "holding each other close" throughout the day.
"Justin was doting on her and always taking care of her," the onlooker said. "They had a great time and seem to be more in love than ever."
During their sunny stay, Justin and Hailey were also seen out at the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club, where they cuddled up and kissed on a golf cart.
Hailey has been by Justin's side during his Justice World Tour, which will conclude its Mexico leg on May 27.
In April, the pop star showed his love and appreciation for the supermodel by dedicating his song "Anyone" to her during his concert in Los Angeles. "She's out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot," he told the crowd at the time. "She's probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby."
Earlier this month, the duo—who wed in 2018—spent some quality time with Justin's half-siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon in the "Peaches" singer's native Canada during a break in his tour. In photos shared on Instagram, Justin and Hailey were seen enjoying a family lunch with the tweens and Jazmyn's step-sister Allie Rebelo.
It's been a quite the year for the couple so far, who experienced a health scare when Hailey was hospitalized with a small blood clot. Justin previously told fans of his wife during one of his concerts, "She's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."
As for Hailey, she always knew that Justin was the one for her. She detailed their love story in an episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, sharing that she had a feeling they would end up together—even during the times they "were maybe not cool with each other and didn't speak."
"Everybody always wondered why I held onto the idea and hoped that maybe it would work out," Hailey said, explaining that she knew Justin was serious about their relationship "because the conversation we were always having behind closed doors" concerned their future together—including ideas of marriage and kids.
"I just think kept thinking, 'I don't think he has to say those things. I genuinely think that's what he wants out of his life,'" she shared. "I knew it!"