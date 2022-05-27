Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Trip to the Golf Course Is Tee-rificly Hilarious

Nikki Glaser is taking a swing at golf in this irresistibly funny Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? sneak peek. Watch!

By Allison Crist May 27, 2022 8:11 PMTags
TVReality TVShowsCelebritiesNBCUWelcome Home Nikki Glaser?Nikki Glaser
Watch: Nikki Glaser's Golf Skills Are PURE COMEDY

Nikki Glaser is not a good golfer—no ifs, ands, or putts about it. 

That's not going to stop her from enjoying a nice day at the driving range, though. The comedian is doing exactly that in this sneak peek of Sunday's all-new Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, along with her roommate, Andrew Collin, and longtime friend, Kerstin.

Andrew is apparently the one with an actual penchant for golf, though he jokes in a confessional that the main reason he enjoys it is because "it keeps me away" from Nikki. 

"It does drive a wedge between us," she responds, kicking off a pun war. 

"I often feel sand trapped with you," Andrew says, to which Nikki fires back, "At least I have drive."

But it's Andrew who gets the last word: "You're just a hole I don't want to get in."

photos
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?: Meet the Cast

With that out of their system, we return to the driving range, where Nikki is preparing to take a few swings. After she wiggles around in an effort to "get loose," she steps up, corrects her form, takes a deep breath...and misses the ball. 

Nikki does eventually make contact, but that somehow leads to a ball landing on a nearby roof. 

Needless to say, she's over it. As the comedian puts it in a confessional, "Whiffing a golf ball or it going off to the side is one of the worst feelings in the world."

Watch her attempts for yourself in the above sneak peek clip.

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: Anthony Anderson Not Returning for Season 22

2

Zach and Tori Roloff Share Newborn Son's Achondroplasia Diagnosis

3

Alec Baldwin’s Mom Dies at 92: See the Family’s Tributes

4

How MGK Pranked Pete Davidson With An Invite to Sandra Bullock's Party

5

Shanna Moakler Auctioning Off Her Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Latest News

Georgina Rodríguez Walks Cannes Red Carpet After Death of Infant Son

The 9 Best Drugstore Sunscreens, According to Amazon Shoppers

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Golf Trip Is Tee-rificly Hilarious

Pistol Director Danny Boyle Responds to John Lydon's Criticism

Update!

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial: All the Closing Arguments Highlights

The MixtapE! Presents Calvin Harris, Jordan Davis and More New Music

Shanna Moakler Auctioning Off Her Engagement Ring From Travis Barker