Nikki Questions Her Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Chris in Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Preview

Watch : Nikki Glaser Officially Moving on From Ex Chris Convy?

It can be hard to know if your first love is "the one" for you.

Comedian Nikki Glaser and her family and friends contemplate her relationship with ex Chris Convy in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

"I wanna be wanted," Nikki says in a confessional. "It's the difference between being like, ‘I want Mexican tonight. Let's go get Mexican food," or, "Yeah, I can have Mexican. It's fine.

The romantic saga of Nikki and Chris has been going on for several years, having met working on her TV show, Nikki & Sara Live, in New York. With Nikki and Chris constantly on-again, off-again, Nikki's parents—EJ and Julie Glaser—are becoming impatient with their daughter's love life decisions.

"I mean, when's it gonna end? How's it gonna all end?" EJ Glaser jokes in a confessional. "Let's just make a decision, c'mon. Let's get to the end of this book."

During a cozy night in with Julie and Nikki's childhood BFF, Kerstin Roberston, Nikki's friend and podcast co-host, Andrew Collin, gives her some advice.