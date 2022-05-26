Meghan Markle Visits Memorial Honoring Texas School Shooting Victims

Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in Uvalde, Texas, to pay her respects to those killed in the tragic school shooting.
On May 26, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, traveled to the city's Uvalde County Courthouse to visit a memorial for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
"Today, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex visited Uvalde, Texas," a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, per NBC. "She took this trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief."
Joined by a bodyguard, Meghan, who lives in California and is mom to Archie and Lili, kept a low profile while at the memorial. She wore a navy ballcap, white t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. Her husband, Prince Harry, and their children were not in attendance.
While sharing her condolences, Meghan could be seen walking around the memorial and observing its crosses, which each hold the name of one of the 21 victims. She placed a bouquet of white roses at the cross for Uziyah Garcia.
Uziyah's father, Sergio Garcia, told the Los Angeles Times that his son was a sweet boy who loved singing karaoke, playing video games and never said goodbye without saying, "I love you."
"He was my world. He was my everything," Garcia told the outlet. "Now I'm never going to get to hold him again, never going to get to kiss him again."
All 21 victims of the attack were in the same fourth-grade classroom when the 18-year-old gunman, who also injured 17 others, began shooting in what has become the second-deadliest school shooting in history.
In a Facebook post, Kimberly Mata-Rubio confirmed that her daughter, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, was among those who had passed away in the heartbreaking attack.
"My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll," she wrote. "She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye."
Read more about the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives below.