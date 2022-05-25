Princess Charlene of Monaco Details “Painful” Recovery From Health Battle For the First Time

Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about her recent health issues for the very first time.
In November, the royal, 44, made headlines when her husband Prince Albert II announced that she was receiving treatment outside of the country amid an ongoing battle with poor health. Now, while attending Monte-Carlo Fashion Week with her daughter 7-year-old Princess Gabriella on May 24, Princess Charlene told Monaco Matin that she still feels "fragile," but "serene."
"When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," she told the outlet. "My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."
Princess Charlene's attendance at the fashion event marks her third public appearance since she resumed royal activities on April 30. The princess first fell ill in May 2021 during a visit to her home country of South Africa, when she experienced complications from an ears, nose and throat procedure that required multiple surgeries over the next six months.
In November, Charlene was finally able to return home to Monaco and celebrated her reunion with her husband and their twins, Gabriella and Jacques. "Happy day today," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for keeping me strong !!"
However, less than two weeks after her post, People quoted Albert as saying that his wife of nearly 11 years was receiving treatment in a facility after it "became pretty evident that she was unwell."
He added that there were "several factors" that led to her current state, including that "she was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life."
He also maintained that her health "wasn't a personal relationship issue," as Charlene's prolonged stay in South Africa sparked speculation about potential marital troubles for the couple.
Speaking with Monaco Matin May 24, the princess similarly denied those rumors. "I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship," she shared. "Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."
Charlene added that Albert supported her "enormously" throughout her health concerns, adding, "he did everything to protect me and our children."
Now, the royal shared, she's "very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family," especially with her daughter Gabriella on their special night out together.
"This mother-daughter fashion outing for the Monte-Carlo Fashion Awards delighted me and for the first time we went on stage together," she remarked. "She wasn't nervous at all, rather amused and she could have even put on a show on stage!"