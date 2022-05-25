Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Sale: Don’t Miss This Chance to Save on Bestselling Styles, Set Your Alarm Now

A sale on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is a very rare occurrence. Here's everything you need to know, dolls.

E-Comm: SKIMS Bi-Annual SaleKevin Mazur/Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

If you love "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, shopping from SKIMS is a great way to channel the entrepreneur. SKIMS initially launched with shapewear and expanded with must-have cozy styles, adaptive styles, swimsuits, kids' clothes, and even loungewear for the Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes. There are so many drops along with some surprise launches thrown in. That's a lot of shopping to do, especially since there are rarely any sales or discount codes. In fact, there are only two sales per year.

Fashionistas can rejoice because the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale is finally here. Set your alarms for 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT to get the SKIMS discounts you've been waiting for.

Skims

Unfortunately, SKIMS didn't specify which styles will actually be on sale or long the sale will last, but the brand did tease, "For a limited time, a selection of our best-selling collections including loungewear, underwear, shapewear will be on sale." 

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale

SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale

Check out the bestselling SKIMS styles that are on sale at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT.

Shop
SKIMS

